FLORENCE — All six City Council members individually said Tuesday they support moving the Confederate monument from the Lauderdale County Courthouse, but added they can do nothing without a resolution from the Lauderdale County Commission.
The comments came during a lengthy meeting that included comments from numerous residents who took turns sharing their thoughts on the monument, with most speaking in favor of moving it to Soldier's Rest in Florence City Cemetery.
A 2017 state law prevents moving monuments that have been in place at least 40 years, such as the one in front of the courthouse, and the Alabama Attorney General's Office would impose a $25,000 fine for doing so. City officials have said local business officials have pledged that money.
"Let me begin by saying that I am personally in favor of relocating the Confederate statue to the Soldier's Rest section of the Florence Cemetery," Council President Dick Jordan said. "The statue will be better preserved and protected there. The dilemma that we now face is this: the attorney general's office has stated that it considers the Confederate monument owned by and under the control of the Lauderdale County Commission.
"Therefore, the city needs a resolution from the County Commission stating that the city owns the monument and they will allow the city to go on county property to remove it. If the city removes the monument without this resolution from the county, then it would be considered a crime: theft."
The county has sent a letter to Mayor Steve Holt stating no opposition to the city moving the monument, but city officials said they want it in the form of a resolution from the County Commission.
That came after Lauderdale County Commission Chairman Danny Pettus presented a letter from Suzanna E. Rawlins, president of the Alabama Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, that declares the city owns the statue.
Project Say Something initiated the idea of moving the monument to Soldier's Rest, and Holt has expressed his desire to do so but added the city must have a commission resolution allowing it.
Program founder and Executive Director Camille Bennett pointed to the speech given at the 1903 dedication of the statue that says of black people, "nowhere is he afforded social equality."
Another resident added the speech also referred to black people as "mongrels."
Bennett challenged members of the white community to consider how they would feel if that were said about them.
"Consider if something was standing there that was erected for the specific purpose to intimidate your people – white people – maybe that will help you have more of a sense of urgency," she said.
Katie Randall told the council she knows about the 2017 law but added it was poor legislation.
"A lot of laws that were bad laws had to be broken by good people because it was wrong," Randall said. "Please have courage and act."
Eartis Bridges asked that the monument be moved, adding, "This city needs to represent all races."
David Carson spoke on behalf of keeping the monument, saying a new group has formed in favor of keeping it, and there already are thousands of members. He also handed the council a petition asking for it to stay.
"I say either leave the statue where it is or at the very least give the local population a chance to vote on this," Carson said.
Councilman Blake Edwards commended Project Say Something for the work it has done, particularly in bringing together police and the project's committee members.
Edwards said he would not oppose moving the monument but added the city is "handcuffed" since it is on county property.
"I'm hoping we can work this out and get permission to move it," he said.
Councilman Andy Betterton called on Holt to move forward with the relocation "as soon as possible."
"The growing daily division has become a powder keg that endangers the citizens of Florence," Betterton said.
He added the United States is the best country in the world but still has progress to make.
"Respectfully moving the Confederate statue from the county courthouse to the Soldier's Rest area in the city cemetery is the right thing to do, and I wholeheartedly support it," he said. "That is the most appropriate place for the statue."
Councilwoman Michelle Eubanks said the statue originally was intended to be in a place of rest but the United Daughters of the Confederacy "at the 11th hour" asked that it be located at the courthouse. She said moving the statue would not erase history.
"That's not going to change any history book," Eubanks said. "It would just remove it from a place at which it was never intended to be, and I will stand behind that."
Councilman David Bradley said the dead should be honored, and there is a place to do so, referring to Soldier's Rest. He added moving the monument is the correct decision.
"I think this should be done but the unfortunate thing is we have to listen to people who are making laws that I don't think are correct and I think that some of those laws were made for the preservation of things that we do not want," Bradley said.
Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons was unable to attend the meeting but Jordan said she texted him during the meeting and asked him to say she supports moving the monument.
[ohmy] Moving the monument to the cemetery is the "no brainer" solution. Since this is an election year the mayor and the council should stop stalling!!! They have the money for the fine (from the community), they have the votes and they have the letter from the county. To borrow from Hamilton: "Talk less, smile more - don't let them know what you're against or what you're for" Clearly they are SAYING they want it to move, but their actions are appeasing the group that doesn't want it moved by not acting. They are basically trying to stall until after the votes are cast......SO SAD!!! Look, the hard thing and the right thing are often the same thing.....ACT NOW!!!
Project Say Something a racist Organization or just one that chooses seemingly bad phrases to espouse. America has exploded with (t)rump's fire-fueled brand of tongue in cheek racism The guy is a Racist anyway you look at it. All of this wasn't about George Floyd, not at all. His murder was a flash point, a relied upon reason for destructive racially charged riots to fan across America.
I've been following the matter of removing the CSA Statue from the Court house grounds and in my opinion, it's time. As a matter of fact, from my perspective, the proposed new location should have been a no brainer back in 1903. It just makes sense to honor those people that died fighting for a cause they felt noble then. It wasn't all about Slavery as America's popular historical pundits make it appear today.
However, the wording used by Ms. Bennett, the stated head of "Project Say Something" is very bothersome to me. Here's why and I quote,
"Consider if something was standing there that was erected for the specific purpose to intimidate your people – white people – maybe that will help you have more of a sense of urgency," she said,
"Your people", "White people". And you're trying to solve racial injustices but you draw on wording that exacerbates racism, "my people, your people, their people, those people? Ms. Bennett I don't care what you claim is, your justification for your choice of words and phrases are racist by their very core. Day in and day America is pummeled with alleged examples of (my people) being racist. I don't care what the example may be, it's always (my people, White people) using insensitive language, phrases and wording.
Just last week a White College Dean was terminated for using the phrase "All Lives Matter". In a very heart felt and sensitive email message to Student and Faculty where her main message was about defeating racism wherever it is encountered. She spoke of how all people must enjoin the fight to eliminate the specter of racial hate and insensitivity. She spoke of how important BLM is in carrying on their brand of social justice. But after that sentence she added the phrase, and we must all remember that "All lives Matter". One student complained to the college board about the Dean using that phrase. She said it was RACIST, Insensitive and improper. With that the Dean was terminated and terminated over the phone no less. The College was Massachusetts at Lowell.
Ms. Bennett I'm sure you would never apologize why should you, no one is going to come down on you or your organization, well protected from any sort of liability if you use wording that upsets, angers or otherwise insults those you attack. It's part of Black Privilege in America. It is my people, White Community members that are termed as being insensitive, racist, uncaring. Perception though Ms. Bennett, perception is everything. Walter A. Bradford Florence, Alabama
I agree with a lot of what you said, but this organization respectfully and civilly came to the table about this statue being moved. They did not tear the statue down or even demand it be torn down. And if I remember correctly, even wanted to raise the money for the fine of having it moved. Nobody seems to care about these statues until someone else wants them gone. I have never seen anyone sitting in front of the courthouse only there to be enjoying this statue. And for the very few who might claim that they have, they can simply marvel at it across town, because again, it won't be torn down. Nobody ever has or ever will agree on every single issue and I'm by no means accusing you of doing so, but people on all sides of the issues in this country can not go against what they see as an opposing view just for the sake of doing so.
Mr. Bradford, I'm quite impressed with your well-reasoned letter. I, however, believe that the monument should stay. Let the people, ALL of the people, vote on the issue. Let the majority then carry the day. Constantly caving in to the vocal, and often, violent minority, is destroying America.
Thanks again for your excellent letter.
Aside from putting the vocal "violent" minorities in their places....what is the rational for keeping the statue where it is vs moving it to the cemetary?
