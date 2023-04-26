TUSCUMBIA — County Household Garbage Department employees have been allowed to work overtime to catch up in removing debris that has accumulated on the sides of county roads.
Colbert County Administrator Roger Creekmore said debris pickup has been running behind schedule due to the severe storms on March 3 and 24, which brought down numerous trees and damaged buildings throughout the county.
Since the closure of the CWI Cherokee Landfill at the end of February, Household Garbage Department employees have been taking debris to the Franklin County Landfill west of Russellville.
The county is paying a $25 per ton tipping fee to dump in Franklin County instead of $10 per ton at the Cherokee facility.
Creekmore asked the commission to allow the Household Garbage Department workers to work 10 hour days in hopes of catching up on debris collection.
He said the employees will work 10-hour shifts for 30 days.
"Jake and I talked about it and think we can catch up if they work a month of 10-hour days," Creekmore said.
Flannigan said the Household Garbage Department is currently running four knuckle boom trucks throughout the county. He said the county added the fourth truck last year. There are also two spare trucks in case one malfunctions.
"It's going to help get an extra load, get more on the truck that day," Flannigan said.
On some days, Flannigan said a truck gets loaded but can't make it to the landfill in time or can't get to it before it closes.
County Engineer Jeremy Robison said it's likely there are illegal dumps popping up in the county.
He said roadside debris piles have impacted the road department's operations on the right of way, but that's part of the business.
"You just work around it," he said.
The Cherokee Landfill remains closed as the Tri-Cities Solid Waste Authority continues to remove leachate, the liquid waste that forms in the bottom of a landfill cell when rain water percolates through the waste.
