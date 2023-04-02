FLORENCE — City and Lauderdale County officials want to place a referendum on the 2024 general election ballot to add $10 a month to utilities bills that would go toward fire departments, 911 operations and ambulance service.
The city council and Lauderdale County Commission each will consider a resolution favoring the referendum. If approved, those resolutions would be presented to the Legislature, which would vote on adding the referendum to the November 2024 general election ballots in Lauderdale County.
During a Friday meeting with the council's Finance Committee, Florence Fire Rescue Chief Tim Anerton said the $10 monthly increase would produce an estimated $5,508,000 annually.
Anerton said the proposed disbursement includes:
• $1.75 million to the Lauderdale County volunteer fire departments
• $1.5 million for an emergency medical services subsidy
• $1.35 million to the Florence Fire Rescue Capital Fund
• $500,000 for an E-911 subsidy
• $358,000 unallocated and capital reserves
• $50,000 to the Lauderdale County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments.
"Volunteer fire services' funding sources in the county are not sustaining operation needs," Anerton said.
He said the departments need updated equipment and personal protection gear.
Anerton said AMR Lifeguard Ambulance Service, which is in its first year of serving the city and county, is doing a good job but cannot afford to sustain operations requirements.
Lauderdale County Commission Chairman Danny Pettus said the service needs additional funding to cover Lauderdale County.
"I just don't think a private company can sustain eight ambulances," Pettus said. "They're needed, and in one sense that's not enough. They're going to have to have some funding."
In addition, Lauderdale County's 911 system is on pace to run out of money in three years, Pettus said.
He said he is concerned about fire ratings going up in the county if they do not have updated equipment. That could increase annual home insurance costs by more than the $120 that would result from the monthly $10 increase.
"It's a whole lot easier to pay $10 a month than to get a higher insurance bill," he said.
Anerton said the additional $10 fee would double annual income for each Lauderdale County volunteer fire department from $60,000 to $120,000.
Pettus said the commission will consider a resolution expressing its approval of the bill to legislators in the near future. The Finance Committee on Friday approved adding a similar item to Tuesday's council agenda.
Anerton said the $10 monthly addition would go toward all residential and business utilities bills in the county. He said there are approximately 51,000 customers, including 22,000 in Florence and 29,000 outside of Florence.
He said Florence has aging fire stations and apparatus. Station 3 is the oldest, built in 1948 and remodeled in 1993. The newest is Station 1, which was built in 1977 and updated in 2020.
If voters approved the referendum, a Florence-Lauderdale Emergency Services Authority would be created, Anerton said.
The nine-member authority would include two each from Florence Fire Rescue, volunteer fire departments and EMS Committee members and one each from the 911 Board, city council and county commission, Anerton said.
