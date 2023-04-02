Fire01.jpg
Florence and Lauderdale County officials want a referendum drafted to add a $10 per month fee to each resident's Florence Utilities bill. The money would help fund the city and county fire departments, 911 and ambulance services. [FILE/KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]

FLORENCE — City and Lauderdale County officials want to place a referendum on the 2024 general election ballot to add $10 a month to utilities bills that would go toward fire departments, 911 operations and ambulance service.

bernie.delinski@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5739. Twitter @TD_BDelinski

