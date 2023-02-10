TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County commissioners want to discuss the feasibility of adding some type of safety measures to the support piers of the Singing River Bridge after a boat capsized the morning of Jan. 28, when it struck a bridge support.
A 13-year-old boy and his 63-year-old grandfather were thrown into the Tennessee River when the boat capsized. The boy was found floating on a tackle box, but Daniel E. Hamm has yet to be located, Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith said.
Commission Chairman Tommy Barnes said County Engineer Jeremy Robison has shown him photos of devices which push boats away from the bridge piers.
Barnes said he would like to talk the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) about the issue so the public knows they're making an attempt to improve safety.
"They've had several drownings down there on account of it and several boats torn up," District 6 Commissioner David Isom added.
Isom said there could have been other incidents involving the bridge pilings authorities did not hear about.
Photos of the piers Smith shared with the commission during its Tuesday meeting shows a gap between the water line and a large concrete base for the bridge piers. Concrete footings for the bridge bents can be seen between the gap.
The boat apparently became lodged in the gap, which caused it to fill with water and capsize.
"Those are the footings for the bridge," said Seth Burkett, a public information officer for ALDOT's North Region. "They were designed to be constructed above the water line. The concrete web wall between the bridge columns is there to deflect debris that would otherwise get hung up between the columns during high water events, and also serves as a structural element of the bridge."
Burkett also noted that there multiple warning signs posted on each pier of the bridge, facing both directions.
The signs warn boaters to stay clear of the piers due to strong currents.
Smith said he will gather information about past incidents around the Singing River Bridge if the commission moves forward with its request.
"Whatever they want to do to pursue that, we'll try to show the data to support there is an ongoing issue as far as safety," Smith said.
He said the EMA would look at historical data, calls to Colbert 911, and also records kept by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.