TUSCUMBIA — A long-awaited grant project to improve portions of Rose Trail Park could be getting started later this year if a grant the Colbert County Commission applied for almost two years ago is finally approved.
In 2018, the commission planned to apply for Land and Water Conservation Fund grants for both Rose Trail Park in the west end of Colbert County and the newer Colbert Alloys Park in the east end of the county.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, which administers the grants, suggested applying for one LWCF grant.
In November 2019 the county applied for a $250,000 LWCF grant for Rose Trail Park, according to a letter sent to ADECA by Colbert County Commission chairman Tommy Barnes.
The application has been delayed until earlier this year, Barnes said, because of a federal requirement for ADECA to update Alabama's Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP).
"The LWCF application was submitted … by ADECA in January 2023 for final approval," Barnes said.
Then in October 2021, the county applied for a Recreational Trails Program (RTP) grant for Alloys Park, which was awarded in August.
"While there has been a delay in the award of the LWCF, there is an opportunity to construct the projects simultaneously," he said.
He said Tuesday ADECA has granted the county an extension on the RTP grant, which would allow both projects to be bid at the same time.
The chairman said he would like to see the work happen after Oct. 15, which marks the end of the peak seasons for both parks.
Barnes said he expects the LWCF grant for Rose Trail to be approved in early summer.
"This would allow both the RTP and LWCF projects to be constructed during the same time, with separate contracts," Barnes said.
Engineer Kelley Taft, who has been assisting the county with plans for the renovations, said a "paperwork issue" with ADECA delayed the timeline of the grant.
"The state's SCORP expired and ADECA had to update it prior to federal funds being released," she said. "We anticipate the release any day now."
Land and Water Conservation funds are provided by the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service.
The county commission has set aside $250,000 to match the grant, District 6 Commissioner David Isom said
Isom said he agrees with Barnes that the improvements should be made during the time when there are fewer visitors in the park. He said camping season, which is getting ready to start, begins to decrease around Labor Day.
A tentative scheduled indicates the engineering design plans for Alloys Park, which includes 20 new campsites, would be completed in May. The completion of design work for Rose Trail Park is tentatively expected to be completed Aug. 1. If that happens, both projects could be sent out for bids in August, with preconstruction meetings Oct. 1 and a tentative start time in mid-October.
That would potentially lead to a completion in the spring of 2024.
