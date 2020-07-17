FLORENCE — A glass partition is going up at the ground-floor counter of the Lauderdale County Courthouse as a barrier against COVID-19.
The Lauderdale County Commission approved an approximately $30,000 contract with Hendrix Glass Service of Florence for the work at the courthouse, as well as the Government Building next door.
"This is another way to help protect the employees and the customers alike," Commission Chairman Danny Pettus said.
Some courthouse offices had been closed to the public earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with drive-thru service available during that time. Since then, offices have been opening up, but officials still wanted to take this measure as an additional precaution.
Pettus said this is a way to help employees and customers alike.
"It's been a real strange time," he said. "We've faced things we never knew we'd have to face when we took office."
Lauderdale County Probate Judge Will Motlow said he liked the look of the glass as it was going up Thursday.
"I think it's going to do well," Motlow said. "It fits with the general decor that's out there. We're very appreciative of the County Commission for being willing to do this for the protection of the employees and the public. It protects both sides of the glass."
Motlow said the barrier will continue to serve its purpose after the pandemic.
"Whether we're in a pandemic or not, it's very good to have this and keep germs from spreading," he said. "There's been times in the past when we've had three or four employees come down with the flu at the same time."
