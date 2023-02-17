TUSCUMBIA — Covenant Christian has restructured its leadership team following the return of the school's head of school after being put on administrative leave in mid-January.
Lee Campbell, who was head of school for nearly three years, has assumed the role of advancement director.
The school's board of directors placed Campbell on administrative leave after calling into question his handling of a Jan. 11 incident when a 14-year-old male student was accused of making a terrorist threat.
The student was taken into custody by the Colbert County Juvenile Probation authorities.
Board member Jameson Hughston declined to elaborate on the investigation into the incident, but said the board reviewed the timeline of events as well as statements from faculty and staff who had knowledge of the situation.
"We confirmed that (Campbell's) handling of the situation was consistent with the statements we gathered, and he did not respond unprofessionally, nor was anyone endangered," he said. "We just needed a more complete picture of what happened."
Campbell took over advancement duties on Feb. 6. Those duties include fundraising, curriculum and accreditation supervision, and grant writing.
Bret Waldrep, who filled the interim position in Campbell's absence, has been named the school's executive director. It is a new title giving Waldrep the responsibility for day-to-day operations.
Waldrep, a 10-year employee of Covenant Christian, was previously the chief administrative officer and athletic director. He will remain the athletic director.
School officials said the restructuring will add efficiency and allow Waldrep and Campbell to work in areas for which they are best suited.
Hughston said the board had been considering administrative realignment well prior to last month's incident, adding that other Christian schools across the state use that model.
He said Waldrep is equally qualified for his new role since he has worked in every facet of the school in his 10-year career at Covenant.
Campbell said that from the time he was hired at Covenant, it was the stated objective to prepare Waldrep to be executive director.
"With this change, that objective has been met and I'm pleased with this (restructuring)," Campbell said.
With 40 years in education, Campbell said he has always sought student success first and foremost.
"My life mission is to add value to every individual and institution I serve, and I've already been able to help with several student and family needs in this new capacity," he said. "I moved here to retire and I still have time left in my contract and I'm going to follow Coach Waldrep's lead."
