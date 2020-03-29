The Lauderdale County Commission had an unusual meeting last week.
Rather than gathering in the third-floor meeting room of the Lauderdale County Courthouse, commissioners met via teleconference.
Commission Chairman Danny Pettus said that was done as a safety measure in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Pettus said Gov. Kay Ivey has granted permission for public meetings to take place in that manner during the pandemic, but only if the issues discussed during the meeting pertain to the virus and the governmental agency's response to it.
In Monday's meeting last week, the commission's only item of discussion and vote was to waive a $2 mailing fee for the public to mail forms related to county business.
"We can only discuss issues that are both virus-related and deal with county operations," Pettus said. "Several resolutions were dropped from the agenda because they were not virus related."
As the pandemic continues, governmental entities such as city councils and county commissions are wrangling with the need to hold regular meetings while practicing social distancing.
Pettus said if it comes down to it, the Lauderdale County Probate Office is large enough to allow commissioners to meet in person and still be 6 feet apart. However, he added, these are public meetings so there is the question of what happens if a crowd shows up.
That also is something Florence City Council President Dick Jordan is pondering. He said the City Hall auditorium is roomy enough for a meeting if everyone is spread out.
"First off, we want to make sure we follow the social distancing rule," Jordan said. "We don't have a meeting until April 7. If we need to, I'm going to see about limiting the access to the meeting and notify the news media about the meeting.
"We'll only do it that way if it's legal. We certainly want to be transparent, but we want to be safe for everybody."
The council has committee meetings for specific departments with three council members on each committee. Jordan said they likely would not hold those unless needed, and could conduct them through means such as Skype since it takes four council members to have a quorum.
"But certainly we need to keep the public informed of all the matters that are going on in the city," he said.
Colbert County Administrator Roger Creekmore said the commission wouldn't make a decision on its April 7 meeting until the middle of this week.
"If we see a sharp climb in those (coronavirus) cases, they may want to drop back and think about it," he said.
He said they could have an emergency meeting via telephone, and simply modify their original resolution to close the courthouse and cancel the upcoming meeting.
He said only business related to the coronavirus pandemic can be discussed during a telephone meeting.
Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford said the city council is still planning to hold its April 6 meeting, but will encourage residents not to attend unless they have business before the council.
They will try to limit attendance and observe strict social distancing protocols.
He said council meeting minutes are posted on the city's website.
Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood said the council plans to hold its April 6, meeting, but will probably restrict the public from attending. He said the meeting will be streamed live on Facebook.
There is a state protocol for that to comply with the open meetings act," Underwood said.
