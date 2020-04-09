SHEFFIELD — Helen Keller Hospital staff physician Dr. Lynn Ridgeway knows what heroes look like — he says he works among them daily.
The pulmonologist is heading the hospital's COVID-19 unit, an entire floor that's been converted to strictly handle those cases. While he says he and the staff are working long hours, they haven't been overrun with coronavirus cases — not yet anyway.
"I definitely think we're entering a critical phase whether it's a tsunami or a manageable load," Ridgeway said, stressing that something as simple as changes in basic human behavior can lessen the impact of the pandemic.
"My family has been locked down for weeks at home. I've been here at the hospital, and not risking shedding this virus on (my family) or anyone else."
He said he's confident in the hospital's plan to treat coronavirus-positive patients. Those suspected of having the virus will be isolated from those who don't.
"We have people assigned specifically to this floor and they're ready to go," he said. "I can't say enough about how efficiently and compassionately these health professionals have cared for these patients. Just imagine bringing the person you love most in life to the ER and being told that the person is being admitted to the hospital, so just go home."
Ridgeway said he and his staff put themselves in those people's places. They take extra measures to show compassion, such as assisting patients to contact their families via Face Time, and keeping those separated from family members informed.
"Every day we're on the phone with the designated family members telling them what's going on with their loved one, but also checking with them for symptoms," he said.
The census of cases at Keller Hospital, Ridgeway said, is in the teens for all COVID-related patients, with four confirmed cases being the most at one time so far.
There has been one death reported in Colbert County.
Ventilator capacity at the hospital is 12, but with resources pooled Ridgeway said triple that number could be served.
"We've looked at other options in terms of converting bipap machines into ventilators, he said. "We're prepared to be resourceful, and we'll work around the clock if and when we have to."
Keller Hospital Administrator Kyle Buchanan said the resiliency of the staff has been nothing shy of remarkable.
He agrees with Ridgeway that employees are fearless and dedicated to the COVID-19 unit.
"We have nurses going in knowing they're facing so much uncertainty, but they feel chosen to do this, born for it," he said.
"As a leader, I can't create that in my employees. It's just in them. All I can do is arm them with the right equipment. It blows my socks off at how innovative and creative our personnel has been."
So far, there haven't been employee layoffs, but Buchanan said some employee's hours have been cut as the focus on coronavirus has decreased the volume of elective surgeries and procedures, a trend across the country.
"We're working with staff whose hours have been reduced to get the government-provided benefits they're eligible for," Buchanan said.
The greatest challenges for the hospital, according Buchanan, involve the uncertainties surrounding the virus and the desperate need for people to be cautious and concerned but not panicked.
"The initial checks we did aren't sufficient any more, so we're having to adapt and be more inclusive on how we look at patients," he said, referring to the seemingly ever-emerging range of symptoms, and the fact that asymptomatic carriers can affect a multitude of people without knowing it.
"And panic among the population, that exhausts the hospital's resources."
Ridgeway said testing has improved and is much more rapid now with results coming almost the same day.
Community support in providing homemade masks and other helpful products for health care workers has been vital, Buchanan said, adding that the hospital went into stockpile mode a couple months ago.
"Donations from the community allow us to go over and above CDC requirements and protect our people," he said.
"I'm hoping all this rallying and support for our health care professionals continues. It's very much needed."
