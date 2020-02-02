TUSCUMBIA — If not for help from their local Cerebral Palsey Center, Stephanie Willis admits, "I just don't know what we would have done."
This year's Shoals United Cerebral Palsy Center Telethon, which provides key funding for the facility, is set for March 1.
With a $100,000 goal, the funding generated is critical in providing the therapy needed for children like 1-year-old Amir.
Stephanie and her husband, Anwar, brought Amir home after a three-month hospital stay. Born at 29 weeks, Amir weighed 1 pound 13 ounces.
The Willises knew motor skills development could be an issue, so they immediately got help from the center with therapists coming to their home twice a month to work with Amir.
"Coming home, it was like having a newborn baby even though he was 3 months (old)," Stephanie said. "But he started gaining those skills and it's been the greatest blessing to watch him grow.
"Now, he's in a 9-month size and still has some slight motor skill delays, but we're just so grateful for the work our therapists have done with him and for what they've taught us. They tell us that by about 15 months, he'll be on track. Our goal is for him to walk by that point."
Amir has three older sisters — Kamryn, 14, Kyla, 12 and Jadynn, 7.
With three other children and Stephanie currently staying home to care for Amir, she said she appreciates the cerebral palsy center, and its free services, more than ever.
"I just don't know what we would have done without the center because they help with things you'd never even think of if you just had a full-term baby," Stephanie said.
Therapy services are provided at no cost to the clients.
The executive director, Alison Isbell, said the center relies on grants, proceeds from the telethon, and other donations to keep services free for clients.
The telethon's $100,000 goal is the amount needed to operate the center for a year. Its services include physical, occupational and speech therapy, cognitive development skills training and a social worker.
Services are available for ages birth to 3 years.
The center also offers the HEARTS Respite program for caregivers of children through age 18.
The center houses a Wee Care preschool program for birth through 5 years. It's the only service that isn't free.
Isbell said there have been lean years financially, but so far the center hasn't been forced to cut back on services.
"We just really hope and pray for a successful telethon every year," she said.
This year's telethon will be held at Florence High School from 1 to 4 p.m. March 1. It will be aired on the My 8 channel.
Donations ahead of the telethon are appreciated, Isbell said. Donors can give by calling the center office at 256-381-4310. Donations on the day of the event will be made by the televised number.
"It's always wonderful to get donations early so we can more appropriately recognize donors," Isbell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.