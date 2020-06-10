Tropical Storm Cristobal missed Alabama to the west, but the Shoals still was impacted by its remnants, which spread rainfall throughout the area.
Forecasters said Cristobal's local impact has passed but this could be an active year for hurricanes and tropical storms.
"They're expecting a fairly active season because of pretty warm sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean where they form," said Kris White, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
In addition, the Pacific Ocean is transitioning into a La Niña phase, which can create conditions for named storms in the Atlantic, White said.
He said some areas of northwest Alabama experienced more than 2 inches of rainfall this week due to Cristobal.
The Shoals already has experienced plenty of rainfall this year with 41.94 inches falling as of Tuesday, according to the weather service. That is 16.95 inches above normal, and more than 7 inches more than this time last year, which also was a heavy year for rainfall.
According to weather service data, normal rainfall amounts for June through December total 29.7 inches. The normal amount for the entire year is 53.2 inches.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration anticipates a 60% chance of above-normal amounts of named storms this hurricane season, which lasts from June 1 to Nov. 30.
There is a 30% chance of near normal amounts and 10% chance of below-normal amounts, according to the administration.
The organization forecasts 13 to 19 named storms will occur this year, including 6 to 10 hurricanes and 3 to 6 major hurricanes.
For now, though, the Shoals is in for a pleasant remainder of the week, according to the weather service. After a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, skies should slowly become sunny with a high near 86. Tonight's low will be near 61.
The forecast for the remainder of the week calls for sunny skies during the day and clear skies at nights with highs in the mid- to low 80s and lows near 60.
