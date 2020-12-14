200102 Shelter from Weather 4
Buy Now

Kimberley Jackson, director of the Crossroads Community Center, right, helps Mirrista Turner find some clothing at the center. Jackson said the center will hold its annual Christmas Day luncheon for the homeless from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 25. [FILE PHOTO]

 MATT MCKEAN

FLORENCE — Crossroads Community Center in downtown will hold its annual Christmas Day luncheon for the homeless only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

lisa.singleton-rickman@TimesDaily.com or 256-740-5735. Twitter@TD _LSRickman.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.