FLORENCE — Crossroads Community Outreach will host a bake sale fundraiser from 2-5 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Crossroads Outreach Center located in the American Legion at the Dr. Hicks intersection.
The event will offer a variety of baked goods and other items for sale.
All proceeds will benefit Crossroads' outreach services and the homeless day space and resource center.
To donate items to sell or make a general donation, call Kimberly Jackson at 256-284-2218, visit crossroadsco.org or Facebook at Crossroads Community Outreach.
