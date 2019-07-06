FLORENCE — The monthly First Fridays was in full summer mode Friday, with many people enjoying the event as part of a long Independence Day weekend.
The downtown event features vendors selling wares, musicians performing along the street and people popping in and out of downtown shops and restaurants.
The seasonal event takes place on the first Friday of each month from March through December. It lasts from 5 to 8 p.m., but during the summer months of June, July and August, it extends from 5 to 9 p.m.
Next month's event is Aug. 2.
