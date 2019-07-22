FLORENCE — The lawn at W.C. Handy's birthplace on West College Street was filled Sunday with the sights of music lovers and sounds of music.
The scene was part of the traditional opening ceremonies for the W.C. Handy Music Festival.
Several Handy festival events already had taken place throughout the weekend, but the Sunday night event on the lawn is a big part of the tradition of the 38-year-old festival. It always attracts a large crowd, many who bring lawn chairs or sit on blankets.
The Shoals is in for a lot of dancing and celebrating this week, with more than 200 events taking place as part of the festival, organizers said.
Handy, the "Father of the Blues," was born in Florence in 1873.
For more information about the festival and its events, go to wchandymusicfestival.com.
