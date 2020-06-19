FLORENCE — In the midst of uncertain economic times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, two long lines Thursday showed promise for local commerce.
The Donut Shoppe returned to the Shoals, opening at 909 Florence Blvd., while America's Thrift Store had a grand opening at its 990 Cox Creek Parkway location.
In both cases, the public gave an enthusiastic response. Long lines formed outside America's Thrift, though store employees made certain not to allow too many people in at once in observance of COVID-19 measures.
Meanwhile, The Donut Shoppe's David Knight was outside the family business at 10:30 a.m., breaking news to customers who continued to drive into the parking lot that they had run out of doughnuts.
The business opened at 5 a.m., and customer traffic was soon backed up on Florence Boulevard past the Helton Drive overpass.
"Oh, it's great, man," a beaming Knight said.
The business was forced to leave its Muscle Shoals location in April 2019 so developers could tear down the building to make way for a Dunkin' Donuts, which since has opened at that location.
Knight said Thursday reminded him of that final day in Muscle Shoals, with vehicles forming a long line at the drive-thru and smiling familiar faces wishing them well.
"The first day went like the last day," he said. "It's been nonstop since 5 o'clock. They were lined up down the street. We're sold out, couldn't keep up with them. We sold a ton of doughnuts, tough."
Customers expressed appreciation even after being told the business had sold out for the day.
Responses such as, "We're glad you're here," "Already? Yay, that's a good sign" and "We're just happy you're back" were among them.
Knight said the iconic doughnut sculpture that once adorned the front of the Muscle Shoals store will adorn the Florence location.
"It's on its way," he said. "It might be another month or so but it's coming up."
A long line of people stood outside America's Thrift Stores waiting their turn to check out the inside of the 45,000-square-foot building, which includes about 30,000 square feet of retail space.
The company is known for supporting charities with a specific cause in each state, with the Alabama stores – including Florence's – focusing on the Make-A-Wish Foundation, officials said.
