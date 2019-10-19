FLORENCE — Work on the culvert at Decatur Avenue could be completed by Thanksgiving, but that does not necessarily mean the street would open immediately.
City officials said paving must be done on the road after contractors complete the project.
Decatur Avenue from Darby Drive to Courtney Avenue has been closed since Feb. 15 due to structural issues. The work is in the area of English Village Shopping Center and a Bank Independent branch, but businesses remain open.
"We may be close to completing the project, but the road will be closed because it won't be paved yet," City Engineer Bill Batson said. "I would envision barricades at both ends until it's ready to be paved and opened up."
The more than $1 million project is being done by Shotcrete of America.
District 4 City Councilwoman Michelle Eubanks said the culvert is part of several hundred feet of a 7-by-7-foot box culvert.
"We know we're going to have to repave Decatur, and possibly parts of Courtney, because of the heavy trucks have been along that site," Eubanks said.
She said the city would repair any damage that is caused to the parking lots at the entrances to English Village and Bank Independent.
"They have been wonderful to work with in making sure we have access to get everything needed to get this done," Eubanks said.
Batson said the Thanksgiving goal depends upon weather. He hopes to have a paving company in position to pave immediately after the project.
He spoke with a paver who said his crew can pave in December if it does not get too cold. Paving work does not set well in cold temperatures. Generally, December conditions in this region are mild enough for the work, Batson said.
"The issue is, once we get to that point, how quickly we can get a paving contractor in," he said. "We've got to hit a good window for weather. There's a lot of variables."
Eubanks said Decatur Avenue is a well-traveled street, so she appreciates the patience of residents and motorists. She said the work was a necessity.
"Bill and his team did a great job of monitoring this situation, and when it was clear earlier this year that it no longer was stable, they took action to make sure the businesses and, more importantly, drivers crossing it were kept safe," she said.
"This work prevents any future damage from happening."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.