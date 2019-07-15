FLORENCE — The Cypress Creek kayak/canoe launch on Cox Creek Parkway has reopened, city officials said today.
The Cypress Creek Canoe and Kayak Access Area had closed while a crew built a perimeter fence around the parking lot.
The closure also allowed contractors to complete landscaping, parking lot striping, and other finishing touches at the popular launch area. The city has added additional signage to the lot.
The fence was the final item needed to complete the project, Gas, Water and Wastewater Department Manager Mike Doyle said.
In 2018, the city purchased 22 acres at Jackson Road and Cox Creek Parkway to preserve it as a green space, and an area where canoes can be put in at Cypress Creek.
