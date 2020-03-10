FLORENCE — Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate investment services firm with offices throughout the United States and Canada, has announced the sale of Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, a net-leased property located in Florence, according to Joseph W. McKibben, regional manager of the firm’s Birmingham office.
The asset sold for $1,461,538.
Parker Herrington and Chapman Brown, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Birmingham office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an individual/personal trust.
Herrington and Brown also procured the buyer, a developer.
Dairy Queen Grill and Chill is located at 570 S Court St. Constructed in 2004 on 0.79 acres, the property spans 2,926 square feet.
