FLORENCE — Strong storms carrying the potential for flooding issues and damaging winds are expected to move into the area this evening.
"We're expecting a line of storms to arrive into the overnight hours, bringing some thunderstorms with the main hazards being hail and damaging winds," said Huntir Cramer, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Huntsville. "However, there's also a threat of locally heavy rainfall, which could bring some flooding."
Rainfall totals could reach 1 to 2 inches, according to the weather service.
"We do have low confidence in a severe storm threat but have medium confidence in heavy rainfall and flooding threats," Cramer said. "We encourage people to 'turn around, don't drown' and never drive around barricades, because just 12 inches of water can sweep a car off the road."
In addition, since the rainfall mainly will be at night, it would be more difficult to see.
"So be extra cautious if you're driving around at night," Cramer said.
The weather service placed the Shoals under a slight risk for severe weather tonight, which is the second-lowest in the five risk factors. However, an enhanced risk, which is the third-highest level, is dauntingly close, just missing the northwest corner of Lauderdale County.
Rain chances this week include a 40% chance today, 90% tonight, 80% Thursday, 40% Friday, 50% Saturday and 30% Sunday, according to the weather service.
The temperatures will drop after a high in the mid-80s today, according to the forecast. Thursday's high will be 63 with Friday's only reaching 61 and Saturday's hitting 67.
