Storms shelters will open today as the forecast calls for a serious threat of severe weather that could including long-tracking tornadoes.
"Things are lining up to be fairly scary for Sunday afternoon," said Michael David Smith, director of the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency. "They keep throwing out that term 'long-track tornado.' That's never a good sign.
"They said there may be multiple waves, instead of one line coming through and being done."
Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grabryan said things are lining up for a particularly severe threat.
"I'm concerned," Grabryan said. "We don't get these that often, but this does appear to be one of those."
During a Friday weather briefing with local emergency management officials, Jennifer Saari, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Huntsville, gave the grim Easter forecast, saying the severe threat will be during the 3 to 10 p.m. span.
"We are going to have multiple rounds of thunderstorms Sunday and Sunday night," Saari said. "Make sure everyone has a plan in place, especially with it being a holiday."
She said all aspects of hazardous weather are in play.
"Potential impacts include damaging wind gusts, large hail, tornadoes and there is a risk of stronger tornadoes and potential risk of long-track tornadoes," Saari said.
She said flash flooding is possible.
"With plentiful amounts of moisture and the several rounds of storms we're expecting, we could get 2 to 3 inches, and in some areas 4 inches, of rainfall," Saari said.
During a time when the need for social distancing is being stressed, the decision whether to go to a storm shelter is not simple, but authorities said it should be considered if there is nowhere else to take shelter.
"Address the immediate threat," Grabryan said.
Smith said he is telling anyone worried about COVID-19 that they can "go at their own risk" if they feel the need. He said to wear protective attire, such as a mask.
