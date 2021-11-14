F211112 ROSE GARDEN
A rose garden and a "Never Forget" marker was erected by the local Daughters of the American Revolution at the west side of the Colbert County Courthouse in Tuscumbia. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]

 Dan Busey 2021

TUSCUMBIA — Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Margaret Lovett said she hopes a rose garden in front of the Colbert County Courthouse becomes a place of solace and reflection for residents who lost loved ones in past military conflicts.

