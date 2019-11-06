The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Conservation Committee today presented local eco-magician Steve Trash with a Conservation Medal and certificate of recognition for outstanding achievement of environmental awareness.
The committee, a part of the Chief Colbert Chapter of DAR and the Alabama State Society of DAR, is dedicated to the preservation of natural resources throughout the country--it's soils, minerals, forests, waters and wildlife.
Trash, whose real name is Steve Richerson, is a Shoals resident who is known nationally and internationally for his Rockin' Eco Hero persona and his 35-year career working with conservation of the Earth's resources.
As an eco-educator and performer, Trash has shared his passion of environmental conservation through his unique combination of magic and science.
