Lauderdale County License Commissioner Rodney Pettus has extended renewals for March until April 15 without penalty.
On a new purchase of a vehicle, if the 20th day falls between now and April 15 you have until April 15 to register without penalty," Pettus said in a Facebook post.
As for driver's license renewals, residents have 60 days after their driver's license expires to renew.
"Due to the continued concerns of the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to protect our employees and the citizens we have closed our lobby until April 6," Pettus said.
"We still continue to operate by our drive thru located behind the building on Short Court Street for automobiles, boats, hunting and fishing, and business licenses."
Those in need of a driver's license renewal can call 256-760-5833 to get on the waiting list.
"We will allow one customer in our office at a time for this process," said Pettus. "Remember all STAR ID’s must be done at the state trooper's office."
Pettus encouraged the public to use the online process at www.lauderdalecountyal.gov, or to mail in their renewals.
