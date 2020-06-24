MUSCLE SHOALS — David Moore says his 28 years of employment in the city's water department has taught him the importance of planning, which he said would be job number one if he's elected to Place 5 on the City Council.
Municipal elections will be held Aug. 25. Allen Noles, who has held the Place 5 seat for the past 28 years, is not seeking re-election.
Moore, 46, has been the chief operator at the Muscle Shoals Waste Water Treatment Plant the past four years.
In addition, he has been an adjunct instructor at Northwest-Shoals Community College for 21 years, leading the Water and Wastewater Management program. He also serves on the Alabama Department of Environmental training committee. The group develops testing for operator certifications.
"I believe I can help the city continue in its growth," Moore said. "I want to help with the flooding issues and long-term planning, which should cover at least a 25- to 30-year plan. Flooding didn't just begin in Muscle Shoals, and it's not going away without a good, solid long-term plan."
He said short-term and mid-range plans are also necessary, and continuing growth on Wilson Dam Road is a part of those plans, along with sustaining businesses on Woodward Avenue.
"We have to actively recruit businesses and have to be forward thinking in how we go about that and be prepared to offer incentives when necessary," he said.
"Besides recruiting business and industry, I'd also like to create a city music preservation and marketing board to promote our music heritage. I believe it's a tool that has been underutilized and it would be beneficial in the promotion of our city.
"This is all connected to tourism and we have to do a good job in capitalizing on our music."
The father of two children, ages 15 and 13, Moore said he's a staunch supporter of the city's school system and all city service departments.
He holds a bachelor's degree from Athens State University in Public Safety and Health Administration, which he believes will benefit him in moving city departments ahead.
"I want to be proactive in solutions for the city and in the recruitment of good people," he said. "The places that do it best offer good pay and benefits and good equipment. Then, you recruit and keep well qualified people.
"Turnover costs the city money," he said. "These are the ambassadors for the city."
Moore said he's a good listener, and hearing people's concerns is important to the growth of the city.
"No doubt it's a juggling act, but you've got to be a good steward of the city's money," he said.
"There are a lot of moving pieces and it takes time to get things in place to meet a lot of the goals," he said. "That's why good planning is so crucial."
