Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Pottery Show: 12/6/2019, 10am, M.C.'s Hallelujah Hands, 1809 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 12/6/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Every Light a Prayer for Peace: 12/6/2019, 5pm, Pope's Tavern, 203 Hermitage Drive, Florence.
• Big Mike Griffin: 12/6/2019, 8pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Basketball registration: 12/6/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
Saturday
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center breakfast: 12/7/2019, 6:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Shoals Republican Breakfast: 12/7/2019, 8:00am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Pottery Show: 12/7/2019, 10am, M.C.'s Hallelujah Hands, 1809 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Rich Mahan and Mostly Dead: 12/7/2019, 8pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
