Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Pay It Forward: 12/13/2019, 8:00am, Any Participating Financial Instittion, Florence, AL, Florence. 256-764-4661
• Trees of Christmas: 12/13/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. Sundays free.
• Quilt Stories: 12/13/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• "The Best Little Christmas Pageant Ever": 12/13/2019, 9:30am, Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield.
• Babies Love the Library: 12/13/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center covered-dish lunch: 12/13/2019, 11:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. Bring a covered dish
• Empty the Shelter: 12/13/2019, 11:00am, Florence Lauderdale Animal Shelter, 3240 Roberson Road, Florence.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 12/13/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Alamance Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution: 12/13/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence. 256-766-4757
• Sons of Confederate Veterans Col. William A. Johnson Camp No. 898: 12/13/2019, 6:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library conference room, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-4204
• Leighton Christmas Parade: 12/13/2019, 6:00pm, New High School Street, building, Leighton.
• Merry Little Christmas Party: 12/13/2019, 6:00pm, Montgomery Place, 406 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• Singing River Squares: 12/13/2019, 6:30pm, The Club, 450 County Club Drive, Florence.
• Asleep by Ten @FloBama: 12/13/2019, 6:30pm, FloBama Downtown, 311 N Court St, Florence.
• The Dickens Feast: 12/13/2019, 7:00pm, Roundhouse, 204 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-9797
• Bad Brad Guin Band: 12/13/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
Saturday
• Cloverdale Community Center breakfast: 12/14/2019, 6:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Turkey Shoot: 12/14/2019, 7:00am, Knight of Columns Langer Hall, 4051 County Road 30, Florence.
• Youth Introduction to Firearms Class: 12/14/2019, 9:00am, Cypress Creek Indoor Range, 5060 Alabama 157, Florence.
• It's A Dickens Christmas, Y'all: 12/14/2019, 10:00am, Downtown Tuscumbia, building, Tuscumbia. 256-383-9797
• Empty the Shelter: 12/14/2019, 11:00am, Florence Lauderdale Animal Shelter, 3240 Roberson Road, Florence.
• Lauderdale County Alabama Democratic Conference: 12/14/2019, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence. 256-762-0209
• Greenhill Christmas Parade: 12/14/2019, 1:30pm, Rogers HIgh School, Lauderdale 47, Florence.
• "The Best Little Christmas Pageant Ever": 12/14/2019, 2:00pm, Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield.
• Holiday High Tea: 12/14/2019, 3:00pm, First Baptist Church, 203 North Dickson Street, Tuscumbia.
• Parade of Lights: 12/14/2019, 5:00pm, Joe Wheeler State Park, 4403 McLean Drive, Rogersville.
• VFW Club Dance: 12/14/2019, 7:00pm, VFW Club, 410 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• An Evening With Chuck Leavell: 12/14/2019, 7:00pm, Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N Seminary St, Florence.
• Rockin' At The Roxy -The KGB hosts Pianist Robin Akers: 12/14/2019, 7:00pm, Historic Roxy Theatre, 208 North Jackson Avenue, Russellville.
• The Wickets Improv Comedy: 12/14/2019, 7:00pm, Historic Zodiac Playhouse, 416 N Court St, Florence.
• BoomBox at On The Rocks: 12/14/2019, 8:00pm, On the Rocks, 110 N. Court St., Florence.
• The Flying Buffalo: 12/14/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Dickens Christmas, Y'all: 12/14/2019, Historic Downtown, Tuscumbia.
