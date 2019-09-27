Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Jack Karnes Memorial Golf Tournament: 9/27/2019, 8:00am, Cypress Lakes Golf and Tennis, 1311 E. Sixth St, Muscle Shoals.
• It's All About Art exhibit: 9/27/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• SKIN AND INK: The Art of Tattoo: 9/27/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglas Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Accepting quilts for exhibit: 9/27/2019, 10:00am, Belle Mont, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia.
• Babies Love the Library: 9/27/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 9/27/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Local Snakes, friend or foe: 9/27/2019, 6:30pm, Miller’s Feed & Seed, 8731 Highway 43, Florence.
• Singing River Squares: 9/27/2019, 6:30pm, The Club, 450 County Club Drive, Florence.
• Arx Mortis: 9/27/2019, 7:00pm, Arx Mortis, 4051 Highway 72, Killen.
• Southern Breeze: 9/27/2019, 7:00pm, Las Trojas Cantina, Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• The Eric Deaton Trio: 9/27/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Brandon Whyde LIVE: 9/27/2019, 9:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
Saturday
• Lexington Senior Center breakfast: 9/28/2019, 6:30am, Lexington Senior Center, 100 Maguire Lane, Lexington. 256-229-8810
• Zip City Community Center breakfast: 9/28/2019, 6:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Handgun 101 Class: 9/28/2019, 9:00am, Cypress Creek Indoor Range, 5060 Alabama 157, Florence.
• Fall Frenzy: 9/28/2019, 10:00am, Downtown, Florence.
• Community Services Fair: 9/28/2019, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Accepting quilts for exhibit: 9/28/2019, 10:00am, Belle Mont, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia.
• Saturday Stories: 9/28/2019, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• "Harper's Bright Idea" reading and book signing: 9/28/2019, 12:00pm, Season's Restaurant, 1420 Huntsville Road, Florence.
• "We Rocked the World" tour: 9/28/2019, 12:30pm, Colbert County Tourism, 719 U.S. Highway 72, Tuscumbia.
• University of North Alabama Football vs Presbyterian - Homecoming: 9/28/2019, 3:00pm, Florence.
• War Dragons Go Fest/ NorthAlabama: 9/28/2019, 6:00pm, ALABAMA STATE PARKS, Joe Wheeler state park/Daniellas in the park, located inside the lodge, Rogersville.
• VFW Club Dance: 9/28/2019, 7:00pm, VFW Club, 410 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Arx Mortis: 9/28/2019, 7:00pm, Arx Mortis, 4051 Highway 72, Killen.
• Chris Willams and Band: 9/28/2019, 7:00pm, Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum, 505 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• September Dance: 9/28/2019, 7:00pm, Mitchell Hollingsworth, 805 Flagg Circle, Florence. $6 person 256-740-1661
• BooRay: 9/28/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Bay & Bailey LIVE: 9/28/2019, 9:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• The Finale - All White Affair: 9/28/2019, 10:00pm, 116 E. Mobile, 116 E Mobile St., Florence.
