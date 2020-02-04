Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• The NW AL Chapter #2 of the Korean War Veterans Association: 2/4/2020, 8:00am, Hampton Inn and Suites, 505 S. Court St., Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/4/2020, 8:00am, Cherokee High School, 850 High School Drive, Cherokee.
• The Isom Collection: 2/4/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• My Alabama Exhibit: 2/4/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/4/2020, 10:00am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Hi! Neighbors of the Shoals meeting: 2/4/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-965-9023
• Ready, Set, Read!: 2/4/2020, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Florence Exchange Club: 2/4/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• STEAM Squad: 2/4/2020, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Karen Gruber and Joseph Stallworth: 2/4/2020, 5:00pm, Swampers, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 2/4/2020, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• UAW Ford Motor Co. Retirees/Employees Local 255 fellowhip supper: 2/4/2020, 6:00pm, Northwest-Shoals Community College Hospitality House, 800 George Wallace Blvd., Muscle Shoals. 256-762-1846
• Central Community Center business meeting: 2/4/2020, 6:30pm, Central Community Center, 286 Lauderdale 277, Florence. 256-764-2885
• Florence York Rite Bodies: 2/4/2020, 7:00pm, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/4/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.