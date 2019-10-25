Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Art and Tradition at Spruce Pine Pottery: 10/25/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Art Expressions: 10/25/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Belle Mont Quilt Show: 10/25/2019, 10:00am, Belle Mont Mansion, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia.
• Babies Love the Library: 10/25/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/25/2019, 12:00pm, O'Reilly Auto Parts, 14101 U.S. 43, Russellville.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 10/25/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Singing River Squares: 10/25/2019, 6:30pm, The Club, 450 County Club Drive, Florence.
• Muscle Shoals Songwriters Festival: Weekend Pass: 10/25/2019, 7:00pm, Singin' River LIVE, 526 E College St, Florence.
• Nashville Hit Songwriter Showcase: 10/25/2019, 7:00pm, Singin' River LIVE, 526 E College St, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Women's Volleyball vs Kennesaw State: 10/25/2019, 7:00pm, Florence.
• Arx Mortis: 10/25/2019, 7:00pm, Arx Mortis, 4051 Hwy 72, Killen.
• MSL Songwriters Festival: 10/25/2019, 7:00pm, Singin' River LIVE, 526 E College St, Florence.
• The Three Musketeers: 10/25/2019, 7:30pm, Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N Seminary St, Florence.
• Florence Ghost Walk: 10/25/2019, 7:30pm, Wilson Park, E Tombigbee St, Florence.
• Haunted Hayrides: 10/25/2019, 8:00pm, LaGrange College Site Park, LaGrange College Road, Leighton.
• Jeff and Jordan: 10/25/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Brandon Whyde LIVE: 10/25/2019, 9:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
Saturday
• Lexington Senior Center breakfast: 10/26/2019, 6:30am, Lexington Senior Center, 100 Maguire Lane, Lexington. 256-229-8810
• Zip City Community Center breakfast: 10/26/2019, 6:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Fall Bazaar: 10/26/2019, 9:00am, Sheffield First Methodist Church, 701 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/26/2019, 9:30am, Alabama Renaissance Faire, Wilson Park, Florence.
• Alabama Renaissance Faire: 10/26/2019, 10:00am, Wilson Park, E Tombigbee St, Florence.
• Belle Mont Quilt Show: 10/26/2019, 10:00am, Belle Mont Mansion, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia.
• Art Expressions: 10/26/2019, 10:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Saturday Stories: 10/26/2019, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• Hot Diggity Dog Halloween for Dogs: 10/26/2019, 11:00am, The Mixer, 215 N. Nashville Ave., Sheffield.
• Muscle Shoals Songwriters Festival: 10/26/2019, 12:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Auditions for Best LIttle Christmas Pageant: 10/26/2019, 2:00pm, Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield.
• Fall Festival: 10/26/2019, 2:00pm, New Liberty Church, 649 County Road 153, Town Creek.
• Muscle Shoals Hit Songwriter Showcase: 10/26/2019, 4:00pm, The Mane Room, 310 North Pine Street, Florence.
• MSL Songwriters Festival: 10/26/2019, 4:00pm, The Mane Room, 310 North Pine Street, Florence.
• Superhero Chefs Halloween Party: 10/26/2019, 6:00pm, 104 S Main St, 104 South Main Street, Tuscumbia.
• Mickey's Halloween: 10/26/2019, 6:30pm, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence.
• VFW Club Dance: 10/26/2019, 7:00pm, VFW Club, 410 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Arx Mortis: 10/26/2019, 7:00pm, Arx Mortis, 4051 Hwy 72, Killen.
• Songwriters and storytellers with Webb Wilder: 10/26/2019, 7:00pm, Cypress Moon Studios, 1000 Alabama Ave., Sheffield.
• The Three Musketeers: 10/26/2019, 7:30pm, Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N Seminary St, Florence.
• Florence Ghost Walk: 10/26/2019, 7:30pm, Wilson Park, E Tombigbee St, Florence.
• Haunted Hayrides: 10/26/2019, 8:00pm, LaGrange College Site Park, LaGrange College Road, Leighton.
• Bay and Bailey LIVE: 10/26/2019, 9:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
