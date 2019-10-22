Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Art and Tradition at Spruce Pine Pottery: 10/22/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/22/2019, 10:00am, Bank Independent, 1109 E. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• LifeWise, ECM chapter lunch and program: 10/22/2019, 11:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. 256-768-8056
• Cloverdale RSVP lunch: 10/22/2019, 11:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence. Bring covered dish. 256-764-6899
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 10/22/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 10/22/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Ready, Set, Read: 10/22/2019, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• STEAM Squad: 10/22/2019, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• 1-hour free bowling: 10/22/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Disabled American Veterans Muscle Shoals Chapter No. 63 meeting: 10/22/2019, 6:00pm, Chapter home, 1409 W. 11th St., Sheffield. Meal at 6 p.m. Meeting at 7 p.m. 256-381-8229
• Celebrate Recovery: 10/22/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 10/22/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• Marksmanship For Hunting: 10/22/2019, 6:30pm, Cypress Creek Indoor Range, 5060 Alabama 157, Florence.
• Central Civitan: 10/22/2019, 6:30pm, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-766-8559
• Dance classes: 10/22/2019, 7:00pm, Mitchell Hollingsworth Activity Room, 805 Flagg Circle, Florence. $35 person/$60 per couple. 256-740-1661
• Revival: 10/22/2019, 7:00pm, Abbie Baptist Church, 11190 Sixth St., Leighton.
• Karen Gruber and Joseph Stallworth: 10/22/2019, 7:00pm, Swampers, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
