Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Get Dirty at the Library: 9/12/2019, 11:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Civic League: 9/12/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Miss Maud Lindsay Chapter No. 16, Order of the Confederate Rose: 9/12/2019, 5:30pm, Colbert County Board of Education building, 909 George Wallace Blvd., Tuscumbia. Meals available.
• Dance classes: 9/12/2019, 6:00pm, Mitchell Hollingsworth Activity Center, 805 Flagg Circle, Florence.
• Northwest Alabama Purple Martin Club meeting: 9/12/2019, 7:00pm, Home of Wayne Hester, 3365 Colbert 20, Tuscumbia. 256-446-9369
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 9/12/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Sheffield Lodge #503 F&AM: 9/12/2019, 7:00pm, Sheffield Lodge, 300 N. Atlanta Ave., Sheffield. 256-443-4656
