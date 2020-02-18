Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• My Alabama Exhibit: 2/18/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• T-Ball/Baseball and Softball registration: 2/18/2020, 9:00am, Parks and Recreation, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/18/2020, 10:00am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/18/2020, 10:30am, University of North Alabama, Commons Parking Lot, UNA Campus, Florence.
• Ready, Set, Read!: 2/18/2020, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Florence Exchange Club: 2/18/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• STEAM Squad: 2/18/2020, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Karen Gruber and Joseph Stallworth: 2/18/2020, 5:00pm, Swampers, 10 Hightower Plaza, Florence.
• The Board of Directors for the Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama, Inc. meeting: 2/18/2020, 5:30pm, office, 745 Thompson St., Florence.
• NuTones: 2/18/2020, 6:00pm, Morningside of Sheffield, 413 Cox Blvd., Sheffield.
• North Alabama Civil War Round Table: 2/18/2020, 6:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Black History Presents: A History of Voting from Reconstruction to Present: 2/18/2020, 6:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Fathers & Sons for Dinner with Guest: 2/18/2020, 6:30pm, FloBama Downtown, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• Coalition of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders board meeting: 2/18/2020, , Florence-Lauderdale Public Library conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-766-5726
• Shoals Valley Scottish Rite: 2/18/2020, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/18/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.