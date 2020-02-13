Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• The Isom Collection: 2/13/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• My Alabama Exhibit: 2/13/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Florence/Lauderdale Tourism Board meeting: 2/13/2020, 9:00am, Landrum Board Room on the second floor of the Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa, Florence.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/13/2020, 9:00am, DHR Building, 737 Alabama 48, Russellville.
• T-Ball/Baseball and Softball registration: 2/13/2020, 9:00am, Parks and Recreation, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
• Women's Community Bible Study: 2/13/2020, 9:30am, Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/13/2020, 10:00am, New York Life/Suntrust Building, 201 S. Court St., Florence.
• Terrific 2s: 2/13/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/13/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Civic League: 2/13/2020, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Gmail: 2/13/2020, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Ready, Set, Read!: 2/13/2020, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Chapter of the Order of St. Luke meeting: 2/13/2020, 2:30pm, Media Room at Park Place, 500 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• Sierra Club Shoals Program: 2/13/2020, 5:00pm, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Art annex, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. Location changed because of flooding.
• Miss Maud Lindsay Chapter No. 16, Order of the Confederate Rose: 2/13/2020, 5:30pm, Colbert County Board of Education building, 909 George Wallace Blvd., Tuscumbia. Meals available.
• Sons of Confederate Veterans Col. William A. Johnson Camp No. 898: 2/13/2020, 6:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library conference room, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-702-9674
• "We Are All Bound Up Together": Frances Ellen Watkins Harper’s Art and the Politics of Voting: 2/13/2020, 6:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Travis Wammack & Snakeman Band: 2/13/2020, 6:30pm, FloBama Downtown, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• Northwest Alabama Purple Martin Club meeting: 2/13/2020, 7:00pm, Home of Wayne Hester, 3365 Colbert 20, Tuscumbia. 256-446-9369
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/13/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
