Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Pay It Forward: 10/11/2019, 8:00am, Any Participating Financial Institution, Florence, AL, Florence. 256-764-4661
• SKIN AND INK: The Art of Tattoo: 10/11/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglas Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/11/2019, 9:00am, Darby Doors, 3110 Kendall Drive, Florence.
• Art and Tradition at Spruce Pine Pottery: 10/11/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Belle Mont Quilt Show: 10/11/2019, 10:00am, Belle Mont Mansion, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia.
• Babies Love the Library: 10/11/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center covered-dish lunch: 10/11/2019, 11:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. Bring a covered dish.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 10/11/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Alamance Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution: 10/11/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-766-4757
• Sons of Confederate Veterans Col. William A. Johnson Camp No. 898: 10/11/2019, 6:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library conference room, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-4204
• P3: A Pie. A Pint. A Play.: 10/11/2019, 6:00pm, Singin' River Brewery, 526 E. College St., Florence.
• Singing River Squares: 10/11/2019, 6:30pm, The Club, 450 County Club Drive, Florence.
• Arx Mortis: 10/11/2019, 7:00pm, Arx Mortis, 4051 Highway 72, Killen.
• Southern Breeze: 10/11/2019, 7:00pm, Lil Capone, Cloverdale Road, Florence.
• "Sylvia" presented: 10/11/2019, 7:35pm, The Ritz, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield.
• Billy Lawson and Wishbone: 10/11/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Haunted Hayrides: 10/11/2019, 8:00pm, LaGrange College Site Park, LaGrange College Road, Leighton.
• Kellli Johnson LIVE: 10/11/2019, 9:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
Saturday
• Cloverdale Community Center breakfast: 10/12/2019, 6:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Junkfest 2019: 10/12/2019, 8:00am, Funky Monkey of the Shoals, 1660 Wilson Dam Road, Muscle, Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/12/2019, 9:00am, MidGard Self Storage, 414 Cox Blvd., Sheffield.
• Belle Mont Quilt Show: 10/12/2019, 10:00am, Belle Mont Mansion, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia.
• Littleville Bluegrass Festival: 10/12/2019, 10:00am, Community Center, Highway 43, Littleville. Children 6 and younger free.
• Picnic/NAMI Walks: 10/12/2019, 10:00am, Shelter 2, McFarland Park, Florence.
• Florence Music Study Club strings program: 10/12/2019, 10:00am, First Baptist Church, 209 N. Walnut St., Florence.
• Fire prevention event: 10/12/2019, 10:00am, Lowe's of Muscle Shoals, 3415 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Cancer Awareness Program: 10/12/2019, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Saturday Stories: 10/12/2019, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Youth Acting Workshop: 10/12/2019, 11:00am, Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. Reservations required, 256-383-0533.
• Tammy Mentzer Brown book signing: 10/12/2019, 12:00pm, Coldwater Books, 101 W. Sixth St., Tuscumbia.
• Lauderdale County Alabama Democratic Conference: 10/12/2019, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-762-0209
• LEGO Build: 10/12/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• VFW Club Dance: 10/12/2019, 7:00pm, VFW Club, 410 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Arx Mortis: 10/12/2019, 7:00pm, Arx Mortis, 4051 Highway 72, Killen.
• Rockin' at the Roxy: 10/12/2019, 7:00pm, Roxy Theatre, 208 N. Jackson Ave., Russellville. Children 6 and younger free.
• Southern Breeze: 10/12/2019, 7:00pm, Las Trojas, Florence Mall, Florence.
• Rich Mahan and Mostly Dead: 10/12/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Haunted Hayrides: 10/12/2019, 8:00pm, LaGrange College Site Park, LaGrange College Road, Leighton.
• Wes Sheffield LIVE: 10/12/2019, 9:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.