Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Keep the Shoals Beautiful: 12/5/2019, 9:00am, Chamber of Commerce Anderson Conference Room, 20 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Shoals Civic League: 12/5/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Northwest Alabama MS Warriors: 12/5/2019, 5:30pm, Muscle Shoals Public Library, 1918 E. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• The Sons of Confederate Veterans, Lt Col John W. Harris Jr., Camp #1833 meeting: 12/5/2019, 6:00pm, Russellville Recreation Center, Ash Avenue, Russellville. 256-324-2317
• LaGrange Living Historical Association meeting: 12/5/2019, 6:00pm, LaGrange College site visitor's center, off Alabama 157, Leighton. 256-702-6953
• Sons of Confederate Veterans, Lt. Col. JohnW. Harris Jr. Camp No. 1833: 12/5/2019, 6:00pm, Russellville Recreation Center, 201 Ash Ave., Russellville. 256-324-2317
• Coast Guard auxiliary: 12/5/2019, 7:00pm, Regions Bank, 321 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Cypress Chapter #195, Order of the Eastern Star: 12/5/2019, 7:00pm, building, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 12/5/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Audubon Society: 12/5/2019, 7:00pm, Trinity Episcopal Church, Mullen Hall, 410 N. Pine St., Florence. Does not meet in June, July and August. 256-757-2467
• Basketball registration: 12/5/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
