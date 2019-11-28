Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used. Today's events could be altered because of Thanksgiving.
Today
• Women's Community Bible Study: 11/28/2019, 9:30am, Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee.
• Thanksgiving Day Lunch: 11/28/2019, 11:00am, Swampers Bar & Grille, 10 Hightower Pl, Florence.
• Medical Group Management Association of the Shoals meeting: 11/28/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-764-1858
• Greater Shoals Chapter of Military Officers Association of America meeting: 11/28/2019, 11:30am, Post 11 of American Legion, 318 S. Court St., Florence. 256-762-4072
• Shoals Civic League: 11/28/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Parkinson's Support Group meeting: 11/28/2019, 2:00pm, The Renaissance of Florence, 3275 Lauderdale 47, Florence.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 11/28/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• SheffieldLodge #503 F&AM: 11/28/2019, 7:00pm, Sheffield Lodge, 300 N. Atlanta Ave., Sheffield. 256-443-4656
• Shoals Astronomy Club meeting: 11/28/2019, 7:30pm, University of North Alabama planetarium, Florence. 256-765-4284
• Basketball registration: 11/28/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
