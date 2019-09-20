Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• It's All About Art exhibit: 9/20/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Shoals Artists Guild meeting: 9/20/2019, 10:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, Southall-Moore House, Florence. 256-760-6379
• Half price book sale: 9/20/2019, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Babies Love the Library: 9/20/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 9/20/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Ribbon Cutting - Glasgow HVAC: 9/20/2019, 12:00pm, Location, 707 E. Second Street, Suite E, Sheffield.
• The Tennessee Valley Strummers: 9/20/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Tourism & Visitor’s Center, 200 Jim Spain Drive, Florence.
• Kerry Gilbert Band: 9/20/2019, 6:30pm, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• Singing River Squares: 9/20/2019, 6:30pm, The Club, 450 County Club Drive, Florence.
• James LeBlanc & The Winchesters Album Release Party: 9/20/2019, 7:00pm, Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Robert Cline Jr. and the Boys from Muscle Shoals: 9/20/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Remy Neal LIVE: 9/20/2019, 9:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
Saturday
• Breakfast: 9/21/2019, 6:00am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale County 6, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children; carryouts available.
• TN River Litter Tournament: 9/21/2019, 7:30am, McFarland Park, 200 James M Spain Drive, Florence.
• Cru Escape 2019, 28 hour retreat: 9/21/2019, 8:00am, Earle Trent Assembly Camp, 1245 Spring Cove Road, Florence.
• NTHD Anniversary Party: 9/21/2019, 10:00am, Natchez Trace Harley Davidson, 595 Hwy. 72 W., Tuscumbia.
• AL Craft Beer Festival: 9/21/2019, 10:00am, Singin’ River Brewing Company, 526 E College Street, Florence.
• Young Learners Series: The Tennessee River: 9/21/2019, 10:00am, Florence Indian Mound Museum, 1028 S. Court St., Florence.
• Half price book sale: 9/21/2019, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Microsoft Office PowerPoint: Part 3: 9/21/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Alabama Craft Beer Festival: 9/21/2019, 11:00am, Singin' River Brewing, 526 East College Street, Florence.
• Saturday Stories: 9/21/2019, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Trail of Tears Ride: 9/21/2019, 1:00pm, Downtown, Florence.
• VFW Club Dance: 9/21/2019, 7:00pm, VFW Club, 410 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Christian Turner performs: 9/21/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
