Today
• Pay It Forward: 2/14/2020, 8:00am, Any Participating Financial Instittion, Florence, AL, Florence. 256-764-4661
• Chloe's Fund Bake Sale: 2/14/2020, 8:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Government Building, 102 S. Court St., Florence.
• Book sale: 2/14/2020, 9:00am, Next door to Killen Library, J.C. Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• My Alabama Exhibit: 2/14/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• T-Ball/Baseball and Softball registration: 2/14/2020, 9:00am, Parks and Recreation, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/14/2020, 10:00am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Babies Love the Library: 2/14/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center covered-dish lunch: 2/14/2020, 11:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. Bring a covered dish.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/14/2020, 11:00am, OneMain Financial, 525 W. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Hugs and Mugs: 2/14/2020, 11:00am, Faith Church gym, 3601 Florence Blvd., Florence.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 2/14/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Alamance Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution: 2/14/2020, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-766-4757
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs Ohio University: 2/14/2020, 3:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/14/2020, 6:30pm, Arx Mortis, 4501 U.S. 72, Killen.
• Valentines, Vino and Vivaldi: 2/14/2020, 7:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Line Dance Class: 2/14/2020, 7:00pm, Broadway Recreation Center, North Broadway Street, Florence. $40 per couple.
• Southern Breeze: 2/14/2020, 7:00pm, Lil Capone's, Cloverdale Road, Florence.
• Travis Wammack: 2/14/2020, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/14/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
Saturday
• Breakfast: 2/15/2020, 6:00am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale County 6, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children; carryouts available.
• Book sale: 2/15/2020, 9:00am, Next door to Killen Library, J.C. Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Microsoft PowerPoint: 2/15/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/15/2020, 12:00pm, GameStop, 366 Unit D. Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs Ohio University: 2/15/2020, 1:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Harpist Annette Harman playing: 2/15/2020, 3:00pm, Sheffield Public Library, 316 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• Russell Gulley: 2/15/2020, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• SHBA Spring Building & Remodeling Show: 2/15/2020, Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, Sheffield.
• Florence Baby Boomers Meetup Group 50: 2/15/2020, 750 Sannoner Ave., 750 Sannoner Ave., Florence.
