Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Joints in Motion: 2/26/2020, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• T-Ball/Baseball and Softball registration: 2/26/2020, 9:00am, Parks and Recreation, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/26/2020, 9:00am, Broadway Recreation Center, 300 N. Broadway St., Florence. 256-483-2894
• PALS of the Shoals, Colbert County Chapter meeting: 2/26/2020, 10:00am, Colbert County Office Complex, conference room, U.S. 72 East, Tuscumbia. 256-383-4376
• ABC's Under the Trees: 2/26/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Anderson East & Foy Vance: 12 Rounds Tour: 2/26/2020, 8:00pm, Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/26/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/26/2020, , North American Lighting, 100 Counts Drive, Muscle Shoals
