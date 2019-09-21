Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Breakfast: 9/21/2019, 6:00am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale County 6, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children; carryouts available.
• TN River Litter Tournament: 9/21/2019, 7:30am, McFarland Park, 200 James M Spain Dr, Florence.
• Cru Escape 2019- 28 hour retreat: 9/21/2019, 8:00am, Earle Trent Assembly Camp, 1245 Spring Cove Rd, Florence.
• NTHD Anniversary Party: 9/21/2019, 10:00am, Natchez Trace Harley Davidson, 595 Hwy. 72 West, Tuscumbia.
• AL Craft Beer Festival: 9/21/2019, 10:00am, Singin’ River Brewing Company, 526 E College Street, Florence.
• Young Learners Series: The Tennessee River: 9/21/2019, 10:00am, Florence Indian Mound Museum, 1028 S. Court St., Florence.
• Half price book sale: 9/21/2019, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• Microsoft Office PowerPoint: Part 3: 9/21/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• Alabama Craft Beer Festival: 9/21/2019, 11:00am, Singin' River Brewing, 526 East College Street, Florence.
• Saturday Stories: 9/21/2019, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• Trail of Tears Ride: 9/21/2019, 1:00pm, Downtown, Florence.
• VFW Club Dance: 9/21/2019, 7:00pm, VFW Club, 410 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Christian Turner performs: 9/21/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
