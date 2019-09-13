Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Pay It Forward: 9/13/2019, 8:00am, Any Participating Financial Institution, Florence. 256-764-4661
• Oka Kapassa: Return to Coldwater: 9/13/2019, 8:00am, Spring Park, downtown, Tuscumbia.
• It's All About Art exhibit: 9/13/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Half price book sale: 9/13/2019, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Babies Love the Library: 9/13/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center covered-dish lunch: 9/13/2019, 11:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. Bring a covered dish.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 9/13/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Alamance Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution: 9/13/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-766-4757
• Sons of Confederate Veterans Col. William A. Johnson Camp No. 898: 9/13/2019, 6:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library conference room, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-4204
• AAMU Shoals Area Pep Rally: 9/13/2019, 6:00pm, Burrell Slater High School Gym, 610 W. College St., Florence.
• Southern Breeze performs: 9/13/2019, 7:00pm, Lil Capone's Italian Grill, Cloverdale Road, Florence.
• Next to Normal: 9/13/2019, 7:30pm, Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band: 9/13/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
Saturday
• Cloverdale Community Center breakfast: 9/14/2019, 6:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Dragon Boat Festival: 9/14/2019, 8:00am, McFarland Park, 200 James M. Spain Drive, Florence.
• UNA Marching Band Extravaganza: 9/14/2019, 8:30am, Braly Municipal Stadium, North Royal Avenue, Florence.
• Oka Kapassa: Return to Coldwater: 9/14/2019, 9:00am, Spring Park, downtown, Tuscumbia.
• The Way We Were: Historical Demonstrations, Exhibits, and Portrayals: 9/14/2019, 10:00am, Russellville Canteen, 217 Washington Ave., Russellville.
• Half price book sale: 9/14/2019, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Florence Walking Tour: 9/14/2019, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Microsoft Office PowerPoint: Part 2: 9/14/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Saturday Stories: 9/14/2019, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Lauderdale County Alabama Democratic Conference: 9/14/2019, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-762-0209
• LEGO Build: 9/14/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• UNA vs. Alabama A&M Pre-Game Tailgate (Spirit Hill): 9/14/2019, 3:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Second Saturdays: 9/14/2019, 5:00pm, Downtown Tuscumbia, Tuscumbia.
• VFW Club Dance: 9/14/2019, 7:00pm, VFW Club, 410 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Rockin' At The Roxy with guest, Brandon Whyde, and host, The KGB: 9/14/2019, 7:00pm, Historic Roxy Theatre, 208 N. Jackson Ave., Russellville.
• Next to Normal: 9/14/2019, 7:30pm, Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• The Wildwood Ruminators: 9/14/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Tim Tucker LIVE: 9/14/2019, 9:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.