Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Art and Tradition at Spruce Pine Pottery: 10/18/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Shoals Artists Guild meeting: 10/18/2019, 10:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, Southall-Moore House, Florence. 256-760-6379
• Belle Mont Quilt Show: 10/18/2019, 10:00am, Belle Mont Mansion, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/18/2019, 10:30am, TimesDaily, 219 W. Tennessee St., Florence.
• Babies Love the Library: 10/18/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 10/18/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• The Tennessee Valley Strummers: 10/18/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Tourism & Visitor’s Center, 200 Jim Spain Drive, Florence.
• NuTones: 10/18/2019, 2:30pm, Mitchell Hollingsworth, 805 Flagg Circle, Florence.
• Southern Breeze: 10/18/2019, 6:00pm, Rattlesnake Saloon, 1292 Mount Mills Road, Tuscumbia.
• Singing River Squares: 10/18/2019, 6:30pm, The Club, 450 County Club Drive, Florence.
• Kerry Gilbert Band: 10/18/2019, 6:30pm, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• University of North Alabama Women's Soccer vs Stetson: 10/18/2019, 7:00pm, Florence.
• Arx Mortis: 10/18/2019, 7:00pm, Arx Mortis, 4051 Highway 72, Killen.
• Founders Weekend Celebration: 10/18/2019, 7:00pm, New Birth Ministries, 225 S. Spurr St., Florence.
• Florence Ghost Walk: 10/18/2019, 7:30pm, Wilson Park, E. Tombigbee St, Florence.
• "Bloodless: The Lizzie Borden Mystery": 10/18/2019, 7:30pm, The Z, 416 N. Court St., Florence.
• Haunted Hayrides: 10/18/2019, 8:00pm, LaGrange College Site Park, LaGrange College Road, Leighton.
• Travis Wammack: 10/18/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Tim Tucker LIVE: 10/18/2019, 9:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
Saturday
• Breakfast: 10/19/2019, 6:00am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale County 6, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children; carryouts available.
• Central Community Center Breakfast: 10/19/2019, 6:00am, Central Community Center, 4130 County Road 6, Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/19/2019, 7:30am, MidGard Self Storage, 2708 W. Mall Drive, Florence.
• WOW (Women Of Worth) Conference: 10/19/2019, 8:30am, Clarion Inn, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield.
• Founders Weekend Celebration: 10/19/2019, 9:00am, New Birth Ministries, 225 S. Spurr St., Florence.
• Belle Mont Quilt Show: 10/19/2019, 10:00am, Belle Mont Mansion, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia.
• Young Learners Series: Harvest: 10/19/2019, 10:00am, Florence Indian Mound Museum, 1028 S. Court St., Florence.
• Saturday Stories: 10/19/2019, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• A Cosmology of Monsters by Shaun Hamill book talk and signing: 10/19/2019, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/19/2019, 1:00pm, North Alabama Flea Market, 65 Sportsplex Drive, Muscle Shoals.
• University of North Alabama Football vs Charleston Southern: 10/19/2019, 6:00pm, Florence.
• NuTones: 10/19/2019, 6:30pm, Columbia Cottage Assisted Living, 2373 Roberts Lane, Florence.
• VFW Club Dance: 10/19/2019, 7:00pm, VFW Club, 410 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• AL Renaissance Feast: 10/19/2019, 7:00pm, Renaissance Faire, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Arx Mortis: 10/19/2019, 7:00pm, Arx Mortis, 4051 Highway 72, Killen.
• Florence Ghost Walk: 10/19/2019, 7:30pm, Wilson Park, E. Tombigbee St, Florence.
• "Bloodless: The Lizzie Borden Mystery": 10/19/2019, 7:30pm, The Z, 416 N. Court St., Florence.
• Haunted Hayrides: 10/19/2019, 8:00pm, LaGrange College Site Park, LaGrange College Road, Leighton.
• Patrick Garzen Band: 10/19/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Tyler AK LIVE: 10/19/2019, 9:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.