Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/27/2019, 8:00am, Walmart, 2701 Cloverdale Road, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 11/27/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Quilt Stories: 11/27/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• PALS of the Shoals, Colbert County Chapter meeting: 11/27/2019, 10:00am, Colbert County Office Complex, conference room, U.S. 72 East, Tuscumbia. 256-383-4376
• University of North Alabama Women's Basketball vs Samford: 11/27/2019, 11:00am, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Men's Basketball vs Mississippi Valley State: 11/27/2019, 1:30pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 11/27/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Open Mic Each Wednesday at FloBama: 11/27/2019, 9:00pm, FloBama Downtown, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• Basketball registration: 11/27/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
