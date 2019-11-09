Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Cloverdale Community Center breakfast: 11/9/2019, 6:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Workshop on Preparing for Holiday Stress and Grief: 11/9/2019, 9:00am, New Beginning Church, Four Lane Shopping Center, Florence.
• Shoals Business Expo: 11/9/2019, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. (256) 284-2145
• Parent Appreciation Day: 11/9/2019, 10:00am, Northwest Shoals Community College gym, George Wallace Boulevard, Muscle Shoals.
• Forks of Cypress Plantation & Cemetery Walking Tour: 11/9/2019, 10:00am, The Forks of Cypress, Florence.
• Florence Music Study Club: 11/9/2019, 10:00am, North Wood United Methodist Church, 1129 Wills Ave., Florence.
• Women's Conference: 11/9/2019, 10:00am, Eleven Grove M.B. Church, 24865 County Road 14, Florence.
• Android Communication: 11/9/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• Saturday Stories: 11/9/2019, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/9/2019, 11:00am, Watson's Furniture, 1678 S. Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals.
• Indigenous People Storytelling and Sharing Day: 11/9/2019, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Women's Volleyball vs NJIT: 11/9/2019, 12:00pm, Florence.
• Lauderdale County Alabama Democratic Conference: 11/9/2019, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence. 256-762-0209
• LEGO Build: 11/9/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Women's Basketball vs Mississippi Valley State: 11/9/2019, 4:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• VFW Club Dance: 11/9/2019, 7:00pm, VFW Club, 410 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Rockin' at the Roxy: 11/9/2019, 7:00pm, Roxy Theatre, Jackson Avenue, Russellville. Children 6 and younger free.
• Chris Williams performing: 11/9/2019, 7:00pm, Earl Peanutt Montgomery Museum, Raleigh Avenue, Sheffield.
• Grand Ole Opry Impersonation/Tribute Show: 11/9/2019, 7:00pm, St. Joseph Civic Center, 10 St. Joseph Road, Saint Joseph.
• Southern Breeze performs: 11/9/2019, 7:00pm, Las Tojas, Florence Mall, Florence.
• Rich Mahon and Mostly Dead: 11/9/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
Nick Swan performs: 11/9/2019, 9:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
