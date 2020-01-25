Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Lexington Senior Center breakfast: 1/25/2020, 6:30am, Lexington Senior Center, 100 Maguire Lane, Lexington. 256-229-8810
• Breakfast: 1/25/2020, 6:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Book sale: 1/25/2020, 9:00am, Next door to Killen Library, J.C. Mauldin HIghway, Killen.
• I'm Free women's conference: 1/25/2020, 9:00am, Gaston Chapel, 1206 E. Sterling Blvd., Sheffield.
• Book sale: 1/25/2020, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Sewing Machine Workshop: 1/25/2020, 10:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 1/25/2020, 11:00am, Fashion Exchange, 2412 E. 2nd Street, Muscle Shoals.
• Retirement Celebration for Don Burleson and Jerry and Lisa McGee and employees: 1/25/2020, 12:00pm, Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Life Center, 2705 County Road 22, Florence.
• Teen Recharge: 1/25/2020, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• Miss UNA 2020: 1/25/2020, 5:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• SPAN Presents: Throwback Bash!: 1/25/2020, 7:00pm, Burrell School, 610 West College Street, Florence.
• Gold Rush: 1/25/2020, 7:00pm, VFW, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Between: 1/25/2020, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Matt Bennett Band: 1/25/2020, 10:00pm, FloBama Downtown, 311 N Court St, Florence.
