Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• My Alabama Exhibit: 1/21/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• The Isom Collection: 1/21/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Book sale: 1/21/2020, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Florence Exchange Club: 1/21/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Alzheimer's support group: 1/21/2020, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library boardroom, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• STEAM Squad: 1/21/2020, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Karen Gruber and Joseph Stallworth: 1/21/2020, 5:00pm, Swampers, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 1/21/2020, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 1/21/2020, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• North Alabama Civil War Round Table: 1/21/2020, 6:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Fathers & Sons for Dinner with Guest: 1/21/2020, 6:30pm, FloBama Downtown, 311 N Court St, Florence.
• Karaoke Tuesdays at FloBama Downtown: 1/21/2020, 10:00pm, FloBama Downtown, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• Coalition of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders board meeting: 1/21/2020, , Florence-Lauderdale Public Library conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-766-5726
• Shoals Valley Scottish Rite: 1/21/2020, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
