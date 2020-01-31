Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Book sale: 1/31/2020, 9:00am, Next door to Killen Library, J.C. Mauldin HIghway, Killen.
• The Isom Collection: 1/31/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• My Alabama Exhibit: 1/31/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Babies Love the Library: 1/31/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 1/31/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Ribbon Cutting — First Metro Bank / Singing River Dentistry (Muscle Shoals): 1/31/2020, 12:00pm, Location, 604 Michigan Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 1/31/2020, 12:00pm, Walmart, 13675 U.S. 43, Russellville.
• University of North Alabama Women's Tennis vs Tennessee State: 1/31/2020, 1:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Singing River Squares: 1/31/2020, 6:30pm, The Club, 450 County Club Drive, Florence.
• Grand Marquis: 1/31/2020, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band: 1/31/2020, 8:15pm, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• The Wallens at The Boiler Room: 1/31/2020, 9:00pm, The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 1/31/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
Saturday
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center breakfast: 2/1/2020, 6:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Book sale: 2/1/2020, 9:00am, Next door to Killen Library, J.C. Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical Auditions: 2/1/2020, 10:30am, Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Natchez Trace Parkway Association Meeting: 2/1/2020, 10:30am, Florence Lauderdale Tourism Visitor Center, 200 Jim Spain Drive, Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/1/2020, 12:00pm, Cricket Wireless, 13726 U.S. 43, Russellville.
• Deja Vu Flobama: 2/1/2020, 6:30pm, FloBama Downtown, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• Diedra Ruff, The Alabama Blues Queen and Band and Johnny Holland: 2/1/2020, 7:00pm, The Roxy, Jackson Avenue, Russellville. 256-443-1297
• Gold Rush: 2/1/2020, 7:00pm, VFW, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Christian Turner: 2/1/2020, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Handshake Promise at FloBama: 2/1/2020, 10:00pm, FloBama Downtown, 311 N. Court St., Florence
