Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center breakfast: 11/2/2019, 6:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• "Pinta" and "Nina": 11/2/2019, 9:00am, Joe Wheeler State Park Marina, 4401 McLean Drive, Rogersville.
• Con-Fuzion 2019: 11/2/2019, 10:00am, Muscle Shoals Recreation Center, 1000 Gattman Park Drive, Muscle Shoals.
• Mutts Meows and Mums Pet Adoption Day: 11/2/2019, 10:00am, BBVA Bank, 210 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence. 256-767-8818 ext 0
• Indigenous Mound Trail Sign dedication: 11/2/2019, 10:00am, Florence Indian Mound and Museum, 1028 S. Court St., Florence.
• Android Basics: 11/2/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• Saturday Stories: 11/2/2019, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/2/2019, 1:00pm, Foodland, 16143 U.S. 72 W, Rogersville.
• University of North Alabama Football vs Campbell - Preview Day: 11/2/2019, 1:30pm, Florence.
• Big Fish: 11/2/2019, 6:30pm, CHHS Performing Arts Center, 6825 Woodmont Dr, Tuscumbia.
• VFW Club Dance: 11/2/2019, 7:00pm, VFW Club, 410 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• TreMayne performs: 11/2/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Dixie Mafia At Flobama: 11/2/2019, 10:00pm, FloBama Downtown, 311 N Court St, Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.