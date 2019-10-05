Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center breakfast: 10/5/2019, 6:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Benefit Yard Sale: 10/5/2019, 7:00am, American Legion Post No. 11, 318 S. Court St., Florence.
• St Florian Oktoberfest: 10/5/2019, 8:00am, St. Florian City Park, , Saint Florian.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/5/2019, 8:00am, St. Florian Oktoberfest, St. Florian Park, Saint Florian.
• Belle Mont Quilt Show: 10/5/2019, 10:00am, Belle Mont Mansion, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia.
• Fire prevention event: 10/5/2019, 10:00am, Lowe's of Florence, 130 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• Saturday Stories: 10/5/2019, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• ShoalsFest: 10/5/2019, 12:00pm, McFarland Park, 200 James M Spain Dr, Florence.
• Cadillacs: 10/5/2019, 12:30pm, Oktoberfest, Town Hal, Saint Florian.
• Fish Fry: 10/5/2019, 4:00pm, Station 1, Wheeler Street, Rogersville.
• Deja Vu performs: 10/5/2019, 6:30pm, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• VFW Club Dance: 10/5/2019, 7:00pm, VFW Club, 410 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Arx Mortis: 10/5/2019, 7:00pm, Arx Mortis, 4051 Hwy 72, Killen.
• "Sylvia" presented: 10/5/2019, 7:35pm, The Ritz, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield.
• Haunted Hayrides: 10/5/2019, 8:00pm, LaGrange College Site Park, LaGrange College Road, Leighton.
• FLUX: 10/5/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Micheal Ricks LIVE: 10/5/2019, 9:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
